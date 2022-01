At least three children were killed in an air strike by the coalition on Yemen's port city of Hodeida, Save the Children said on Friday

Hodeidah, Yemen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :At least three children were killed in an air strike by the coalition on Yemen's port city of Hodeida, Save the Children said on Friday.

"The children were reportedly playing on a nearby football field when missiles struck," said the UK charity's Yemen country director Gillian Moyes.