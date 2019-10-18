UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 3 Civilians Killed, 5 Injured In Turkish Air Strike On Syria's Zarkan - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 07:16 PM

At Least 3 Civilians Killed, 5 Injured in Turkish Air Strike on Syria's Zarkan - Reports

At least three civilians were killed and five others were injured in air strikes carried out by the Turkish Air Force on Zarkan area, east of the Syrian city of Ras al-Ain, Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) At least three civilians were killed and five others were injured in air strikes carried out by the Turkish Air Force on Zarkan area, east of the Syrian city of Ras al-Ain, Syrian Arab news Agency (SANA) reported on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Al Mayadeen television channel reported that 13 civilians were killed, and 70 others were injured in Turkey's air strike on a humanitarian convoy which was heading from the settlement of Tal Tamr to Ras al-Ain.

Related Topics

Injured Syria Turkey TV From Arab

Recent Stories

Southern Punjab maintain unbeaten record, Khyber P ..

32 minutes ago

Macron Says Plans, Jointly With Merkel, Johnson, t ..

59 seconds ago

IRSA issues NOC for developing 25 MW hydropower pr ..

1 minute ago

Waqar Younis to hold bowlers camp in Lahore over w ..

48 minutes ago

Italian Secretary General Defence calls on Vice Ch ..

1 minute ago

Sub-committee forms to investigate allegations on ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.