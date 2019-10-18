At least three civilians were killed and five others were injured in air strikes carried out by the Turkish Air Force on Zarkan area, east of the Syrian city of Ras al-Ain, Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Friday

Earlier in the day, Al Mayadeen television channel reported that 13 civilians were killed, and 70 others were injured in Turkey's air strike on a humanitarian convoy which was heading from the settlement of Tal Tamr to Ras al-Ain.