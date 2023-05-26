At Least 3 Dead, 12 Missing After Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Greek Coast - Coast Guard

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A boat with migrants capsized northeast of the Greek island of Mykonos, leaving at least three people dead and 12 others missing, with the search and rescue operation still ongoing, the Greek coast guard said on Friday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) A boat with migrants capsized northeast of the Greek island of Mykonos, leaving at least three people dead and 12 others missing, with the search and rescue operation still ongoing, the Greek coast guard said on Friday.

The coast guard received an emergency call about the shipwreck on Friday morning. The border patrol ship found two men alive on a rocky shore. The survivors were transported to the port of Mykonos.

The rescued men told the coast guard they had sailed from the Turkish coast in a plastic speedboat carrying 15 more people.

The boat, which had no life-saving appliances, overturned and sunk near the Greek island.

Three bodies were found during the search and rescue operation. Further searches are ongoing despite difficulties caused by a strong wind.

Europe has been experiencing a major migrant crisis since 2015 due to the influx of thousands of refugees from middle Eastern and North African countries. Migrants have been trying to reach EU states using various routes, including via Italy, Greece, Turkey and the Balkans.