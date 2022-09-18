At Least 3 Dead, 25 Injured After Bus Fall Off Cliff in Costa Rica - Red Cross

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2022) A double-decker bus fell off a cliff in the Alajuela province in northern Costa Rica, killing at least three people and injuring another 25, the national Red Cross said on Sunday.

"Cambronero: 19 patients in stable condition, five in need of emergency help, one in critical condition and three people with no signs of life at the scene," the Red Cross said on Twitter.

According to the local broadcaster Telediario, the incident occurred on Saturday afternoon, there were 70 passengers on the bus.

The news agency Costa Rica Hoy reported that about 30 people are stuck on the bus and cannot get out.