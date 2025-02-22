At Least 3 Dead, 74 Injured After Food Court Roof Collapses In Peru
Lima, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) At least three people are dead and around 74 injured after the roof of a food court at a busy shopping center collapsed in northern Peru, authorities said Friday.
"So far we have three deceased, two men and a woman," fire department Commander Gelqui Gomez said on America tv.
The number injured had risen to 74, said local government health official Anibal Morillo, after the health ministry earlier reported 20 injured.
"We have evacuated 74 injured to hospitals and clinics, 10 of whom are children. There are 11 seriously injured," Morillo told RPP radio.
Dozens of families were in the food court of the shopping mall when the roof collapsed, according to local media reports.
The collapse occurred at the Real Plaza shopping complex in Trujillo, the country's third largest city, located about 500 kilometres (310 miles) north of the capital Lima.
The search for survivors was ongoing, with more than a hundred firefighters and police officers searching through the debris.
"There is a child trapped" under the roof's metal structures, Morillo told broadcaster Panamericana.
Interior Minister Juan Jose Santivanez estimated the collapsed roof area was 700 to 800 square meters.
"We need hydraulic cranes to lift part of the roof that has not yet been removed because it is so heavy and to continue rescue operations for those who may be trapped," the minister told Canal N television channel.
According to the Regional Emergency Operations Center, the collapse occurred at 8:41 pm, but was only reported about half an hour later.
