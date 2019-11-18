UrduPoint.com
At Least 3 Dead In Shooting At Walmart Store In US State Of Oklahoma - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 10:50 PM

At Least 3 Dead in Shooting at Walmart Store in US State of Oklahoma - Reports

At least three people have been killed in a shooting at a Walmart store in the US state of Oklahoma, media reported on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) At least three people have been killed in a shooting at a Walmart store in the US state of Oklahoma, media reported on Monday.

A least three people have been killed in a shooting inside a Walmart store in the Oklahoma city of Duncan, local media outlet KOCO reported citing the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Another local media outlet, KOKH, reported that the Duncan Police Department confirmed the suspect in the shooting is dead.

This is the second shooting to occur in a Walmart this year. On August 3 a gunman killed 22 people at a Walmart shopping center in the Texas town of El Paso.

