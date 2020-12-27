UrduPoint.com
At Least 3 Dead In Shooting In Northern Illinois - Reports

Sun 27th December 2020 | 08:30 AM

At Least 3 Dead in Shooting in Northern Illinois - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2020) At least three people died and three others were wounded as a result of a shooting in the city of Rockford in northern Illinois, WREX tv reports citing police.

The shooting occurred at around 06:55 p.m. local time on Saturday (00:55 GMT on Sunday), according to police, who said they received a call that somebody had opened fire at a local bowling alley.

According to Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea cited by WREX TV, the suspect is in custody and there is no longer an active shooter situation at the Don Carter Lanes bowling alley.

Law enforcement officers did not fire weapons during the incident, according to police, who believe the shooting was a "random attack."

WREX TV said that at least two teenagers were shot by the gunman. Police did not disclose who the victims were.

