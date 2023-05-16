At Least 3 Dead, Others Injured In Shooting In Farmington, New Mexico - Police
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2023 | 12:50 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) At least three individuals are dead and several others injured as a result of a shooting in the city of Farmington in the US state of New Mexico, the local police said on Monday.
"There are multiple civilian victims with at least 3 deceased," the police said in a statement.
One suspect, whose identity is unknown, was confronted and killed on the scene, it added.