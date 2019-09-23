At Least 3 Foreign Soldiers Injured in Shooting Attack by Afghan Soldier - Source

At least three foreign soldiers were injured on Monday by a shooting attack, staged by an Afghan serviceman at the airport of Kandahar, a source in the airport told Sputnik

According to the source, the incident happened after a verbal dispute between the Afghan soldier and a foreigner.

The Resolute Support mission admitted to local media that three US servicemen had been injured in the incident.

The Taliban Islamist movement claimed responsibility for the attack, saying that it was staged by an infiltrator. According to the Taliban, the shooting left 12 people killed.

The Taliban have been staging attacks acr4oss Afghanistan ahead of the presidential election, slated to take place on Saturday.