At Least 3 Injured in Hospital Fire in Tehran - Reports

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) At least three people have been injured in an explosion that occurred at a hospital in the Iranian capital Tehran on Tuesday, media reported.

According to Iranian Fars news Agency, preliminary suspicions indicate that an oxygen tank was behind the blast.

The explosion occurred in the underground floors of the building which caused smoke to rise up through the floors, the agency reported, adding that firefighters have been able to localize the fire.