At Least 3 Killed, 13 Injured In Munition Detonation In Russia Belgorod Region - Official

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2023 | 07:30 PM

At Least 3 Killed, 13 Injured in Munition Detonation in Russia Belgorod Region - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2023) At least three people were killed and 13 injured as a result of a detonation of ammunition in the building of the former recreation center in Russia's Belgorod region, a representative of the emergency services told Sputnik on Sunday.

"According to preliminary information, three people are dead and 13 injured," the representative said.

According to the official, the incident happened in the building of the former recreation center in the Korochansky District; the cause of the detonation has not yet been established.

Later in the day, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik that there were no casualties among local residents during the detonation.

The Korochansky district hospital told Sputnik that there was no information about the victims.

