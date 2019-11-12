UrduPoint.com
At Least 3 Killed, 18 Injured In Air Strikes Near Gaza Strip - UK Charity

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 08:33 PM

At Least 3 Killed, 18 Injured in Air Strikes Near Gaza Strip - UK Charity

UK-based charity Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) has raised concerns over the dangerous escalation in the Gaza Strip, noting that at least 18 people have been injured and three others killed in an exchange of airstrikes between Israel and the Gaza Strip on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) UK-based charity Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) has raised concerns over the dangerous escalation in the Gaza Strip, noting that at least 18 people have been injured and three others killed in an exchange of airstrikes between Israel and the Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli military registered 50 rockets fired from the Gaza Strip, of which 20 were intercepted. It came soon after one of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's leaders, Baha Abu Al Ata, was killed in an Israeli strike.

"MAP is gravely concerned by the escalation in #Gaza & is monitoring the situation closely.

Three Palestinians have been killed and at least 18 injured since the morning. Airstrikes from Israel and rocket fire from Gaza are ongoing," MAP wrote on Twitter.

MAP went on to say that schools, universities, ministries, and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East centers were closed in Gaza.

As of now, the charity said it was in touch with partners on the ground and was ready to respond if the situation continued to deteriorate.

In addition, MAP called for donations to get supplies to local hospitals, which are deprived of necessary medicines.

