UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 3 Killed, 43 Injured In 2 Road Accidents In S. Korea's Southwest - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 06:48 PM

At Least 3 Killed, 43 Injured in 2 Road Accidents in S. Korea's Southwest - Reports

At least three people have been killed, and 43 others were injured as a result of two pileups on a highway in the southwestern part of South Korea, media reported on Monday, citing the authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) At least three people have been killed, and 43 others were injured as a result of two pileups on a highway in the southwestern part of South Korea, media reported on Monday, citing the authorities.

The first accident took place at 12:23 p.m.

(03:23 GMT) in a tunnel on a highway connecting Suncheon and Wanju in North Jeolla Province, the Yonhap news agency reported. A tank truck with chemicals ran into several cars collided earlier inside the tunnel and caught fire, causing a toxic gas leak.

The second accident took place almost simultaneously with the first one in a few hundred meters from the site of the first accident, in another tunnel, the media reported.

Rescue operations are underway, and both sites were cordoned off by the police, according to the news agency.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Fire Police South Korea Tank SITE Gas Media From

Recent Stories

Global Women’s Forum supports comprehensive wome ..

4 minutes ago

Unit 1 operational licence a new milestone for UAE ..

19 minutes ago

Russian Defense Minister Arrives in Serbia for Wor ..

41 seconds ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates mosque named after marty ..

34 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Manuscripts Conference kicks off at Mana ..

34 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Reso ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.