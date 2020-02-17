At least three people have been killed, and 43 others were injured as a result of two pileups on a highway in the southwestern part of South Korea, media reported on Monday, citing the authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) At least three people have been killed, and 43 others were injured as a result of two pileups on a highway in the southwestern part of South Korea, media reported on Monday, citing the authorities.

The first accident took place at 12:23 p.m.

(03:23 GMT) in a tunnel on a highway connecting Suncheon and Wanju in North Jeolla Province, the Yonhap news agency reported. A tank truck with chemicals ran into several cars collided earlier inside the tunnel and caught fire, causing a toxic gas leak.

The second accident took place almost simultaneously with the first one in a few hundred meters from the site of the first accident, in another tunnel, the media reported.

Rescue operations are underway, and both sites were cordoned off by the police, according to the news agency.