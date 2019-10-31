UrduPoint.com
At Least 3 Killed, 8 Injured In Magnitude 6.5 Earthquake In Southern Philippines - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 01:31 PM

A powerful 6.5 magnitude earthquake followed by four tremors has hit the Philippines' southern Mindanao Island, killing at least three and injuring eight people, local media reported Thursday, citing authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) A powerful 6.5 magnitude earthquake followed by four tremors has hit the Philippines' southern Mindanao Island, killing at least three and injuring eight people, local media reported Thursday, citing authorities.

According to the seismologists, the earthquake struck the island at 01:11 GMT. Initially, the earthquake was reported to be a 6.8 magnitude but was subsequently lowered to 6.5. The first tremor was followed by four more tremors in 22 minutes, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reported.

According to the paper, ta building had collapsed in Davao due to the quake, leaving a number of residents trapped inside.

A search and rescue operation is underway.

Meanwhile, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte ordered the suspension of all classes in public and private schools, as well as work in government offices for Thursday.

The Philippines is located in a seismologically active zone, known as the Ring of Fire, and often suffers from powerful earthquakes. Over the past months, the Philippines local authorities have a number of times informed about earthquakes, involving casualties and injuries. The recent quake hit the Philippines' southern Mindanao on Tuesday, killing two people.

