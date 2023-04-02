UrduPoint.com

At Least 3 Killed In Bar Shooting In Oklahoma, Another 3 Injured - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2023 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2023) At least three people were killed in a shooting at a bar in Oklahoma City in the United States, while another three were injured, US media reported on Sunday.

Police officers arrived at the Whiskey Barrel Saloon on Saturday evening and found three dead bodies inside the bar, the CNN broadcaster reported.

The Oklahoma City Police said that three other people had been taken to a hospital, with one of the injured being in a critical condition, the report said.

"We are working a significant incident with large law enforcement presence in the 4100-block of Newcastle Road. The scene is just west of S. Portland Avenue. Please avoid the area as investigators will be on scene for some time," the Oklahoma City Police tweeted.

As of yet, there has been no information about the perpetrators and causes of the incident.

