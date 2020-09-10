UrduPoint.com
At Least 3 Malian Soldiers Killed, 5 Injured As Result Of Militants' Attack In Mali - Army

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 06:20 AM

At least 3 Malian Soldiers Killed, 5 Injured as Result of Militants' Attack in Mali - Army

NOUAKCHOTT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) At least three Malian soldiers have been killed and five more injured as a result of the militants' attack on a military unit in the central part of the country, the army said in a statement.

The army is said to have captured two military vehicles and left the site of the attack.

The situation in Mali was significantly destabilized in late August over a coup that began on the Kati military base near the capital of Bamako. The rebels detained President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, Prime Minister Boubou Cisse and some other senior government officials. Keita then announced his resignation and dissolution of the parliament. Later, he was allowed to leave the country for medical treatment.

