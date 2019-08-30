UrduPoint.com
At Least 3 Members Of STC's Security Belt Forces Killed In Suicide Attack In Aden- Reports

Fri 30th August 2019 | 07:05 PM

At least three members of Yemen's separatist Southern Transitional Council's (STC) Security Belt Forces were killed on Friday in a bomb blast detonated by a suicide attacker on a motorcycle near a separatist-controlled military patrol post in Aden, media reported

According to Al Arabiya news outlet, following the attack, several other armed men approached the security post and opened fire on the Security Belt Forces, who in turn retaliated.

An unspecified number of people were also injured as a result of the attacks, the media outlet added.

On Thursday, the Security Belt Forces said that they had gained control of most areas in Yemen's central Aden province.

On August 10, after several days of fierce fighting, the STC took over military camps, government buildings and the presidential palace in Aden, which had been the seat of the internationally recognized government of President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi since the capital of Sanaa was seized by Houthi rebels.

