At least 3 People Dead in Illegal Gold Mine Collapse in Indonesia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) At least three people have died in a collapse of an illegal gold mine in Indonesia's Central Kalimantan province on the Borneo Island, the Xinhua news agency reported on Friday, citing a senior official from the local emergency service.

The incident reportedly occurred on Thursday evening as ten miners were working 60 meters (196.8) underground.

"Suddenly landslides occurred in the underground site with water coming into the site. All the miners were buried by the soil," Martogi Siahaan, the head of the logistics department at the local disaster management agency, told the news outlet.

Rescue workers are reported to have recovered two bodies and found another under debris.

The search for survivors is underway.

Illegal gold mining has been a lucrative venture for many people in the mineral-rich country despite the government's attempts to crack down on the illicit activity.