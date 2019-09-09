(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) An explosion in Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul amid celebrations of Martyrs' Day left three people injured, a spokesman for Afghan police told Sputnik on Monday.

"At 11 this morning [06:30 GMT], an explosive device was discovered planted on the road in the Saleem Caravan area of the 4th Mikrorayon district. Its explosion has injured three people," the spokesman said.

The blast was caused by a magnetic bomb that detonated near Shaheed Square, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported.

Two hours later, another blast reportedly hit Kabul's Taimani district, leaving no casualties.

According to the news channel, an Afghan serviceman was also killed earlier in the day during clashes in the capital between the security forces and Massoud Day mourners, the followers of Ahmad Shah Massoud, who was an Afghan politician and military commander, engaged in resistance against the Soviet occupation between 1979 and 1989 and against the Taliban in the 1990s.

He died on September 9, 2001.

The Afghan capital has suffered several explosions over the past week. The latest one took place on September 5 and left 10 people killed and at least 42 others injured. The Taliban movement has claimed responsibility for the attack, saying that the blast targeted foreign forces.