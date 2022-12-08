At Least 3 People Killed, 17 More Injured in Protests in South Iraq - Source

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) Three people died and 17 more were injured in clashes between security forces and protesters in the Iraqi city of Nasiriyah in the southern part of the country, a source in the Iraqi security service told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Three people have died and 17 more have been injured as a result of clashes between security service officers and protesters," the source said, adding that some of the injured were in critical condition.

Earlier in the week, Iraqi media reported that people took to the streets of Nasiriyah, the capital of the Dhi Qar Governorate, to demand better living conditions and the resignation of the current governor.

People also urged the authorities to release activists that were detained during previous demonstrations and hold accountable those responsible for the deaths of protesters.

Over the months, Iraq has seen numerous protests as the political crisis in the country worsened. In early November, a new government was formed in Iraq, led by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, which reduced tensions in Iraqi society and put an end to the political paralysis that had gripped the nation since snap legislative elections in October 2021 failed to produce a new government.