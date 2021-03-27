UrduPoint.com
At Least 3 People Killed, 23 Injured By Residential Building Collapse In Cairo - Reports

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 10:00 AM

At least 3 People Killed, 23 Injured by Residential Building Collapse in Cairo - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) At least three people died and 23 more were injured on Saturday as a result of a collapse of a 10-story residential building in Cairo, media reported.

According to Al-Ahram newspaper, the incident took place in the eastern part of the Egyptian capital in the early hours of Saturday.

Those injured have been delivered to hospitals while the search and rescue operation is underway.

Causes of the incident remain unknown.

More Stories From World

