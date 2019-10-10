UrduPoint.com
At Least 3 People Killed, 52 Wounded In Turkish Border Town During Mortar Fire From Syria

At least three people were killed and 52 were injured on Thursday in mortar bombardment from Syria into the Turkish border town of Akcakale, the local mayor's office reported

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) At least three people were killed and 52 were injured on Thursday in mortar bombardment from Syria into the Turkish border town of Akcakale, the local mayor's office reported.

"In the shelling of our town from the Syrian side, unfortunately, three civilians of our town died: our employee, a teacher and a 10-month-old child. In addition, 52 people were injured," the mayor's office said in a statement.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday the start of Operation Peace Spring against PKK/YPG and the Islamic State (terrorist organization banned in Russia) in Syria's north "to neutralize terror threats against Turkey and lead to the establishment of a safe zone.

"

The Turkish military initially delivered a number of airstrikes against Kurdish-led SDF militia and related infrastructure, following up with a ground offensive and artillery shelling of Syrian border towns in Hasakah and Raqqa provinces.

Kurdish-led militia later responded with firing rockets and mortar shells at a number of Turkish border towns. both side have already suffered casualties, including among the civilian population.

