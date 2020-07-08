At Least 3 People Killed As 2 Trains Collide In Czech Republic - Reports
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 12:40 AM
At least three people were killed and dozens more were injured, as two trains collided in the Czech Republic, a local news website reported on Tuesday
According to the Idnes.cz website, the accident took place at the railroad line connecting Pernink village and the town of Karlovy Vary.