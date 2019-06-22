UrduPoint.com
At Least 3 People Killed As Building Under Construction Collapses In Cambodia - Reports

Sat 22nd June 2019

At Least 3 People Killed as Building Under Construction Collapses in Cambodia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) At least three people were killed and 10 others wounded as a seven-story building that was under construction collapsed in Cambodia's southern Sihanoukville province, media reported, citing local authorities, on Saturday.

The Xinhua news agency reported, citing provincial governor Yun Min, that the rescue operation in the area was underway, noting that two excavators were removing rubbles from the site.

"The incident happened at about 5:00 a.m. local time in commune 4 in Sihanoukville ... Some people, mostly construction workers, were trapped under the rubbles, and casualties are unknown yet, as rescuers are removing the wreckage to search for the victims," the police said in a statement, as quoted by Xinhua.

According to the reports, the building was completed by 80 percent.

