At Least 3 People Killed as Result of Wildfires in Northern California - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) At least three people were killed as a result of wildfires in Butte County in northern California, media reported, citing the office of the local sheriff.

According to NBC broadcaster, the Butte County sheriff's office has issued an emergency evacuation order for several districts as gusty winds continue to spread the fire.

According to the US National Interagency Fire Center, the area of wildfires in the states of California, Washington and Oregon has already exceeded 1.3 million hectares (3.2 million acres). The area of forest fires in California has already hit the record of 2018 when it was 1.9 million acres.

Since August 15, California has seen over 900 wildfires. At least 11 people have died because of the fires and nearly 3,300 structures have been destroyed.