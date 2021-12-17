(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) At least three people have died as a result of a heavy fire in the Japanese city of Osaka, the MBS News outlet reported on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, the fire hit the building in the Kita Ward district of the Japanese city of Osaka. The Kyodo news agency reported about 27 people in critical condition, with many of them showing no vital signals.

Police are currently investigating whether the fire was caused by arson.