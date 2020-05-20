UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 3 People Killed, Child Injured In Attack In Eastern Afghanistan - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 12:20 AM

At Least 3 People Killed, Child Injured in Attack in Eastern Afghanistan - Police

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) At least three people were killed in an attack on worshipers during Tarawih prayers in the eastern Afghan province of Khost on Tuesday, provincial police spokesman Adil Haider told Sputnik.

"At least three people were martyred and a child was injured in an attack on worshipers during prayers in Gorchako village of Sabari (Yaqubi) district of Khost province at 9 p.

m. [16:30 GMT]," Haider said.

Earlier in the day, Sputnik reported a similar attack on worshipers in the central province of Parwan, where at least five people were killed.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Afghanistan Police

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed calls on Dubai media organisati ..

6 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,509 new COVID-19 cases, 9 m ..

6 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi launches region’s first safe and clean ..

2 hours ago

MBRCH spent AED58 mn to support national efforts t ..

2 hours ago

UAE develops a rapid coronavirus laser testing tec ..

3 hours ago

Mars Hope Probe due to launch 15th July: Emirates ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.