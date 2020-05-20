At Least 3 People Killed, Child Injured in Attack in Eastern Afghanistan - Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) At least three people were killed in an attack on worshipers during Tarawih prayers in the eastern Afghan province of Khost on Tuesday, provincial police spokesman Adil Haider told Sputnik.

"At least three people were martyred and a child was injured in an attack on worshipers during prayers in Gorchako village of Sabari (Yaqubi) district of Khost province at 9 p.

m. [16:30 GMT]," Haider said.

Earlier in the day, Sputnik reported a similar attack on worshipers in the central province of Parwan, where at least five people were killed.