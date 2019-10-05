At Least 3 People Killed During Protests Dispersal in Iraq - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2019) At least three people died on Saturday as Iraqi forces dispersed protests in the Iraqi cities of Baghdad and Al Diwaniyah, media reported.

Two people were killed in the northeast of the capital and another one in Al Diwaniyah, the Iraqi Waid news agency reported, adding that several protesters were injured.

Earlier in the day, the head of the Iraqi Observatory for Human Rights, Mustafa Saadun, told Sputnik that 73 people had been killed since the protests started in Iraq on Tuesday, while about 3,000 were injured.

He noted that Friday was the "bloodiest" day of protests, and also did not rule out that the number of victims of events in Iraq might soon increase to 100.

Baghdad and other Iraq's regions have been facing the protests since Tuesday. The protests have turned violent as the security forces used live ammunition, water cannons and tear gas to disperse demonstrators. The protesters call for the government to be dismissed. Moreover, they demand jobs, economic reforms and fight against corruption.