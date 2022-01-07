(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) Rescuers pulled 13 people out from under the debris of a collapsed canteen in China's Chongqing municipality, presumably caused by a gas explosion, three of whom were dead, China Central Television reported on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the broadcaster reported an explosion in the Wulong district of Chongqing, elaborating later that the incident occurred on Friday at 12:10 p. m. local time (04:10 GMT), when the building housing the canteen collapsed, trapping at least 20 people under the rubble.

As of 6 p.m. local time, rescuers had saved 13 people from the debris, three with no traces of life, the media reported.

A search and rescue operation is underway at the site, with the police investigating causes, according to the broadcaster.