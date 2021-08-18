(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) At least three people were killed in Afghanistan's eastern city of Jalalabad, the capital of the Nangarhar province, at protests against the rule of the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia), Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing witnesses.

Earlier in the day, a source in Nangarhar's health department told Sputnik that at least two people were killed and 12 others injured after the Taliban opened fire at protesters in Nangarhar who rallied in support of Afghanistan's national flag.