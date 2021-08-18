UrduPoint.com

At Least 3 People Killed In Anti-Taliban Rallies In Afghanistan's East - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

At Least 3 People Killed in Anti-Taliban Rallies in Afghanistan's East - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) At least three people were killed in Afghanistan's eastern city of Jalalabad, the capital of the Nangarhar province, at protests against the rule of the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia), Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing witnesses.

Earlier in the day, a source in Nangarhar's health department told Sputnik that at least two people were killed and 12 others injured after the Taliban opened fire at protesters in Nangarhar who rallied in support of Afghanistan's national flag.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Terrorist Afghanistan Fire Russia Jalalabad

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army's soldier martyred, terrorist killed ..

Pakistan Army's soldier martyred, terrorist killed in South Waziristan: ISPR

9 minutes ago
 Evacuations from Afghanistan gather momentum as Ta ..

Evacuations from Afghanistan gather momentum as Taliban promise peace

34 minutes ago
 Jimenez never feared career was over despite horri ..

Jimenez never feared career was over despite horrific injury

4 minutes ago
 British Gymnastics chief 'deeply sorry' after abus ..

British Gymnastics chief 'deeply sorry' after abuse claim

4 minutes ago
 'Highly hypocritical' of India to comment on minor ..

'Highly hypocritical' of India to comment on minority rights elsewhere: FO

4 minutes ago
 Afghan Defense Minister Urges Interpol to Arrest G ..

Afghan Defense Minister Urges Interpol to Arrest Ghani for Treason

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.