At Least 3 People Killed In Kabul Airport's Passenger Terminal - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 12:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) At least three people succumbed on Monday to the gunshot injuries they received in the passenger terminal of the international Kabul airport, where thousands of Afghans arrived in a bid to flee, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Representatives of the US Central Command have not yet respondent to the newspaper's request for a comment.

