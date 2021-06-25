At Least 3 People Killed in Knife Attack in Bavaria - Reports

At least three people were killed and six injured in a knife attack in the city of Wuerzburg in the German federal state of Bavaria, the Bild tabloid reported on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) At least three people were killed and six injured in a knife attack in the city of Wuerzburg in the German Federal state of Bavaria, the Bild tabloid reported on Friday.

Earlier, the Bayerischer Rundfunk broadcaster reported that several people had been stabbed in the city.

The attacker was detained, he has no accomplices, the city police said on Twitter. According to Bild, the attacker was detained after being wounded in the leg.