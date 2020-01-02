UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 3 People Killed In Possible Terrorist Attack On Bus In Kenya - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 08:57 PM

At Least 3 People Killed in Possible Terrorist Attack on Bus in Kenya - Reports

At least three people were killed and three others were injured in an alleged terrorist attack on a bus carrying more than 40 passengers in Kenya, media reported on Thursday, citing local police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) At least three people were killed and three others were injured in an alleged terrorist attack on a bus carrying more than 40 passengers in Kenya, media reported on Thursday, citing local police.

"I can confirm that three people have died after suspected militants fired at the bus they were in. Three other people are seriously injured. We shall provide more information once investigations are done," Lamu county commissioner Irungu Macharia was quoted as saying by The Star newspaper.

The bus, en route to Kenya's second-largest city of Mombasa from the town of Lamu, was reportedly attacked by a group of militants, who appeared from the forest and tried to stop the bus. When the driver refused to slow down, unknown assailants fired at the vehicle, according to the media outlet.

The media outlet added, citing the transportation company, that there were a total of 44 people on the bus, including the diver. The victims were taken to a hospital, the rest were evacuated. According to police, the death toll may increase. Traffic has been suspended until the investigation was complete.

No group has claimed responsibility yet, but attacks like this are typical of the Somali-based al-Shabaab militants, affiliated to al-Qaeda (a terrorist organization banned in Russia), that have conducted numerous attacks against non-Muslims near the Kenyan-Somalian border. One of the worst attacks took place in November 2014, when al-Shabaab killed 28 Kenyan teachers after hijacking a bus traveling through Mandera Сounty.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Militants Police Russia Company Driver Vehicle Died Traffic Lamu Mombasa Mandera Kenya May November Border Media From

Recent Stories

UN Security Council to Hold Consultations About Sy ..

58 seconds ago

PIDC waiver to help closed businesses resume opera ..

59 seconds ago

US expects more attacks from Iran-backed groups: E ..

1 minute ago

Turkey parliament approves Libya military deployme ..

1 minute ago

Goods transporters demand reduction in toll tax

6 minutes ago

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and In ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.