UrduPoint.com

At Least 3 People Killed In Shooting In Paris - Prosecutor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2022 | 08:10 PM

At Least 3 People Killed in Shooting in Paris - Prosecutor

Three people were killed in a shooting at a Kurdish cultural center in Paris, the city's prosecutor, Laure Beccuau, said on Friday.

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) Three people were killed in a shooting at a Kurdish cultural center in Paris, the city's prosecutor, Laure Beccuau, said on Friday.

"Three people died in the shooting in Paris, another person is in critical condition, two others are in a state of moderate severity.

The attacker was injured in the face," Beccuau told the BFMTV broadcaster.

Earlier in the day, a 69-year-old man opened fire in a street in the 10th arrondissement in Paris.

The shooter, a French national, had already been involved in at least two other criminal cases, in 2016 and 2021, media reported.

Police have apprehended the attacker. His motives remain unknown. The Paris prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into the case.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Died Paris Man Criminals 2016 Media

Recent Stories

Death penalty awarded to accused, life term to ano ..

Death penalty awarded to accused, life term to another in murder case

1 minute ago
 70 percent of US under storm warning as deep freez ..

70 percent of US under storm warning as deep freeze hits

1 minute ago
 Switzerland Sending Heaters, Generators to Ukraine ..

Switzerland Sending Heaters, Generators to Ukraine - Authorities

2 minutes ago
 Trade Between Russia, China May Reach $220Bln Soon ..

Trade Between Russia, China May Reach $220Bln Soon - Chamber of Commerce

2 minutes ago
 National teams of India, Afghanistan, others to pl ..

National teams of India, Afghanistan, others to play in 15th West Asia Baseball ..

10 minutes ago
 Working Women's Day celebrated

Working Women's Day celebrated

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.