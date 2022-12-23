At Least 3 People Killed in Shooting in Paris - Prosecutor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Three people were killed in a shooting at a Kurdish cultural center in Paris, the city's prosecutor, Laure Beccuau, said on Friday.

"Three people died in the shooting in Paris, another person is in critical condition, two others are in a state of moderate severity.

The attacker was injured in the face," Beccuau told the BFMTV broadcaster.

Earlier in the day, a 69-year-old man opened fire in a street in the 10th arrondissement in Paris.

The shooter, a French national, had already been involved in at least two other criminal cases, in 2016 and 2021, media reported.

Police have apprehended the attacker. His motives remain unknown. The Paris prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into the case.