At Least 3 People Killed, Many Injured In Train Accident In Germany's Bavaria - Reports
Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2022 | 05:20 PM
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) A train accident in Germany's southeastern state of Bavaria has left three people dead and many others injured, German newspaper Bild reported on Friday.
According to the newspaper's information, a regional train derailed near the town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen.
Police are currently on the scene, with three rescue helicopters from Austria involved in the operation.