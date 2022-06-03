BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) A train accident in Germany's southeastern state of Bavaria has left three people dead and many others injured, German newspaper Bild reported on Friday.

According to the newspaper's information, a regional train derailed near the town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

Police are currently on the scene, with three rescue helicopters from Austria involved in the operation.