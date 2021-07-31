At Least 3 Police Officers Injured at Protests Against COVID-19 Passes in Paris - Reports

UrduPoint.com

At least three police officers have been injured during protests against mandatory COVID-19 passes in Paris, the BFMTV broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing a law enforcement source

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) At least three police officers have been injured during protests against mandatory COVID-19 passes in Paris, the BFMTV broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing a law enforcement source.

Earlier in the day, the French capital was rocked by several protests. The police have already used tear gas and water cannons against the protesters, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

In a video, provided by the tv channel, an injured riot policeman is being carried away by his colleagues.

On July 12, President Emmanuel Macron announced that the COVID-19 health pass would become mandatory in France from August to visit bars, restaurants, as well as when boarding a train or plane. In addition, starting on July 21, the pass will be required when visiting cultural events, shows, performances, festivals. The announcement provoked a massive outcry.

