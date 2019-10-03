UrduPoint.com
At Least 3 Policemen Injured In Fight At Police Headquarters In North Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 01:23 PM

At Least 3 Policemen Injured in Fight at Police Headquarters in North Afghanistan

At least three policemen have been injured in a fight that took place in the police headquarters of the northern Afghan province of Baghlan, a Sputnik correspondent reported

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) At least three policemen have been injured in a fight that took place in the police headquarters of the northern Afghan province of Baghlan, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

According to the provincial council chief, Safdar Mohseni, the confrontation took place on Wednesday at around 6:30 p.m. local time (14:00 GMT) between Amin Akkhail, the local police chief of the province's capital; provincial police chief Niaz Mohammad Niazai; the deputy chairman of the provincial council, Shams-ul-Haq Barakzai; and another officer.

The injured men were transferred to a hospital, Baghlan Health Director Abdul Halim said.

According to a source close to the situation, Akkhail was fired seven months ago when he was accused of having stolen equipment and food from his place of work. Akkhail, who has the support of several local lawmakers, has been trying to get reinstated, but the provincial police chief and council have barred him from doing so but while the investigation is ongoing.

