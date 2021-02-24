At Least 3 Policemen Injured in Roadside Bomb Blast in Eastern Afghanistan - Police Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) At least three police officers were injured as a result of a roadside bomb explosion in the city of Jalalabad in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar, a source from the city's police headquarter told Sputnik on Wednesday.

According to the source, the blast took place in the city's Police District 1 at around 4 p.m.

local time (11:30 GMT).

Meanwhile, Gulzada Sangar, a spokeswoman for the Nangarhar Regional Hospital, said that five officers had been taken to the hospital, adding that one of them is in critical condition.

Violent clashes and bomb blasts continue to ravage Afghanistan despite the ongoing peace talks between the government and representatives of the Taliban in the Qatari capital of Doha underway since September.