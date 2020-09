At Least 3 Soldiers Killed, Five Others Wounded in Gardez Bomb Blast - Security Forces

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) At least 3 soldiers were killed and at least five others were injured in a bomb attack in Gardez, the capital of Afghanistan's eastern Paktia Province, a Paktia Security Command spokesperson said in a statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, provincial spokesman Abdul Rahman Mangal confirmed to Sputnik that a bomb had exploded in Gardez.

"Unfortunately, three of our soldiers were killed and five others were wounded in the attack. The situation is now normal and security forces are present in the area," a Paktia Security Command spokesperson said in a Tuesday statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, Governor of Paktia Province Mohammad Halim Fidai said in a statement that at least six servicemen of the Afghan Public Protection Force (APPF) were injured.

"The first blast occurred at 5:30 a.m. [01:30 GMT on Tuesday] ... Security forces cleared the area and two suicide bombers were killed. So far, six members of the public protection force have been injured," Fidai said.

The Taliban took responsibility for the bomb blast.