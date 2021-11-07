At least 3 Tunisians killed in oil field accident off Libya

At least three Tunisian oil workers were killed and one still missing after cables holding a floating reservoir snapped plunging them into the sea off western Libya, officials said Saturday

Tripoli, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :At least three Tunisian oil workers were killed and one still missing after cables holding a floating reservoir snapped plunging them into the sea off western Libya, officials said Saturday.

"According to an official toll, the number of dead is three and a fourth is still missing at sea," said Mellitah Oil and Gas, which operates the Al-Bouri oil field off the city of Zawiya.

Earlier, the Tunisian consulate in Libya, on its Facebook page, said two bodies were recovered after Friday's accident.

Two other workers were still missing but a fifth Tunisian was rescued from the water and taken to hospital by air ambulance, it said.

The consulate said the five worked for a Tunisian contractor in Al-Bouri.

Libya's ports authority said the cables holding the reservoir snapped and announced that an investigation has been launched.

The field 120 kilometres (75 miles) off Libya is operated by Mellitah, a joint venture between Italy's energy giant Eni and Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC).

The Tunisians were dismantling and towing the tank, which has been out of service since 2017, when cables holding it to the platform broke loose, Mellitah said.