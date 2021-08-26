UrduPoint.com

At Least 3 US Marines Injured In Explosion Outside Kabul Airport - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 07:43 PM

At Least 3 US Marines Injured in Explosion Outside Kabul Airport - Reports

At least three US marines have been injured in the explosion attack outside of the Kabul airport in Afghanistan earlier in the day, Fox News reporter Lucas Tomlinson said in a tweet on Thursday citing unnamed US officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) At least three US marines have been injured in the explosion attack outside of the Kabul airport in Afghanistan earlier in the day, Fox news reporter Lucas Tomlinson said in a tweet on Thursday citing unnamed US officials.

According to several media reports, the explosion was a suicide attack that took place at one of Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport with initial reports of about 15 Afghans injured in the blast.

