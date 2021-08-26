At Least 3 US Marines Injured In Explosion Outside Kabul Airport - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 07:43 PM
At least three US marines have been injured in the explosion attack outside of the Kabul airport in Afghanistan earlier in the day, Fox News reporter Lucas Tomlinson said in a tweet on Thursday citing unnamed US officials
According to several media reports, the explosion was a suicide attack that took place at one of Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport with initial reports of about 15 Afghans injured in the blast.