At Least 3 Worshipers Hurt in Kabul Mosque Blast - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) At least three people were injured in an explosion that ripped through a mosque in Kabul during Friday prayers, Afghan media cited city police as saying.

Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for the Kabul Police Command, said the blast hit the Ayuob Saber Mosque in southwestern Police District 5, according to Tolo news.

No group is said to have claimed responsibility for the explosion, but the ruling Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) has been challenged in Afghanistan by the Islamic State-Khorasan terror group (banned in Russia).