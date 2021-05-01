UrduPoint.com
At Least 30 Afghan Soldiers Missing After Taliban Attack On Ghazni Checkpoint - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) At least 30 Afghan soldiers went missing in the southeastern Ghazni city after Taliban insurgents attacked an national army outpost overnight, media said Saturday.

The Tolo news channel cited a source in the city as saying that all the missing had been manning the outpost when it came under fire. Hours of heavy clashes ended on Saturday morning.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, said on Twitter that militants attacked a large garrison and a checkpoint in the Arzoo area of Ghazni province, capturing 20 people, hardware and ammunition.

Violence went up in Afghanistan ahead of May 21 withdrawal of US and allied troops from the country. Tolo News estimates that 226 Afghan civilians and military personnel have been killed in Taliban attacks in 24 provinces since April 14.

