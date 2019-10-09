At Least 30 Civilians Died In May US Strikes In Afghanistan: UN Probe
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 12:57 PM
At least 30 civilians were killed when the US bombed several drug making facilities in western Afghanistan in May, a UN agency said in a report Wednesday, though the US military immediately disputed the findings
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a statement that it had "verified 39 civilian casualties (30 deaths, five injured and four undetermined), including 14 children and one woman, due to the 5 May air strikes".