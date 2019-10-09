UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 30 Civilians Died In May US Strikes In Afghanistan: UN Probe

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 12:57 PM

At least 30 civilians died in May US strikes in Afghanistan: UN probe

At least 30 civilians were killed when the US bombed several drug making facilities in western Afghanistan in May, a UN agency said in a report Wednesday, though the US military immediately disputed the findings

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :At least 30 civilians were killed when the US bombed several drug making facilities in western Afghanistan in May, a UN agency said in a report Wednesday, though the US military immediately disputed the findings.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a statement that it had "verified 39 civilian casualties (30 deaths, five injured and four undetermined), including 14 children and one woman, due to the 5 May air strikes".

Related Topics

Injured Afghanistan United Nations May Women

Recent Stories

Sasta Bazaar being set up in Mardan

55 seconds ago

Russian Lawmakers to Abstain From Visiting US Afte ..

59 seconds ago

Asian markets hit by trade worries, Brexit woes si ..

3 minutes ago

New Russian Telescope at ISS Records First Flashes ..

3 minutes ago

North Korean Leader Kim Makes First Public Appeara ..

4 minutes ago

66% of Pakistanis fear a possibility of war betwee ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.