UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 30 Civilians Killed In Militant Attack In Southwestern Niger - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 11:50 PM

At Least 30 Civilians Killed in Militant Attack in Southwestern Niger - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) At least 30 people were killed after armed militants attacked civilians in southwestern Niger, the RFI radio broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing local security sources.

According to the broadcaster, the incident took place on Monday when people were returning from a weekly fair in the town of Bani Bangou near the border with Mali.

Groups of militants stopped cars and shot dead the citizens in them before setting the cars on fire.

Niger is part of the larger Sahel region in West Africa, which is a frequent target of militant attacks. In 2014, France launched the 5,000-strong Operation Barkhane to curb the terrorist threat in the region. In addition to the French forces, the operation involves the troops of the G5-Sahel member states ” Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, Chad and Mauritania.

Related Topics

Africa Dead Terrorist Fire Militants France Bani Mali Burkina Faso Chad Mauritania Niger Border From

Recent Stories

Deputy Commissioner directs action against dumping ..

1 hour ago

Minister announces walk in vaccination facility fo ..

1 hour ago

Long March postpones as PPP refuses to resignation ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC Distribution shareholders approve changes to ..

2 hours ago

Work on development projects in full swing: Jam Ka ..

1 hour ago

Steps being taken to transform Punjab police into ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.