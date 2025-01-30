At Least 30 Dead In India Stampede At Hindu Mega-festival
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2025 | 12:06 AM
A pre-dawn stampede at the religious gathering killed at least 30 people in India on Wednesday, with many more injured after a surging crowd spilled out of a police cordon and trampled bystanders
Prayagraj, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) A pre-dawn stampede at the religious gathering killed at least 30 people in India on Wednesday, with many more injured after a surging crowd spilled out of a police cordon and trampled bystanders.
Deadly crowd incidents are a frequent occurrence at Indian religious festivals, including the Kumbh Mela, which attracts tens of millions of devotees every 12 years to the northern city of Prayagraj.
As pilgrims rushed to participate in a sacred day of ritual bathing, people sleeping and sitting on the ground near the rivers told AFP they were trampled by huge swells of devotees coming towards them in the darkness.
"The entire crowd fell on top of me, trampling me as it moved forward," pilgrim Renu Devi, 48, told AFP.
"When the crowd surged, elderly people and women were crushed, and no one came forward to help."
Rescue teams carrying victims from the accident site weaved through piles of clothes, shoes and other discarded belongings.
Police were seen carrying stretchers bearing the bodies of victims draped with thick blankets.
"Thirty devotees have unfortunately died," senior police officer Vaibhav Krishna told reporters during an evening news conference at the festival. "Ninety injured were taken to the hospital."
Krishna's briefing came nearly 18 hours after the stampede and was the first official death toll given by authorities.
Festivities had otherwise been allowed to continue almost as normal during the day, with millions still trekking to the riverbanks to immerse themselves in the water.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the stampede "extremely sad" and offered his "deepest condolences" to relatives of those killed.
"I wish for the speedy recovery of all injured," he added.
Dozens of relatives were anxiously waiting for news outside a large tent serving as a purpose-built hospital for the festival near the disaster site.
Recent Stories
In Serbia, student protesters call for lasting change
Canada central bank cuts key interest rate to 3.0%
Fatal Ukrainian drone barrage on Russia hits oil refinery
'Very sad' west Londoners oppose Heathrow expansion
Khalifa University among top 150 globally in engineering; top in UAE in engineer ..
FESCO reshuffles 29 officers including 2 Chief Engineers
Governor signs into law Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying (Amendment) Bill 2025
Pakistan, Iran provinces strengthen economic, cultural ties with landmark MoUs
Reform measures to equip Federal Insurance Ombudsman secretariat with modern tec ..
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends gala dinner celebrating 50th anniversary of Arab He ..
Department of Community Development launches Abu Dhabi Excellence Award for Peop ..
Pakistan firmly believes in protection of fundamental rights: DPM/FM Dar
More Stories From World
-
Frenchman on trial for killing ex-partner after years of alleged abuse7 minutes ago
-
In Serbia, student protesters call for lasting change13 minutes ago
-
Fatal Ukrainian drone barrage on Russia hits oil refinery16 minutes ago
-
'Very sad' west Londoners oppose Heathrow expansion16 minutes ago
-
Climate activists defend 'future generations', appeal lawyer says20 minutes ago
-
Scholz slams opposition's 'unforgivable' stance towards far-right5 minutes ago
-
US Fed expected to hold rate steady despite Trump pressure to cut13 minutes ago
-
At least 30 dead in India stampede at Hindu mega-festival1 minute ago
-
Immigration row piles pressure on French PM after 'flooding' remark1 minute ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal visits Cambridge University to strengthen academic collaboration56 seconds ago
-
Plans to export nursing workforce from Pakistan to US make progress3 hours ago
-
Germany slashes 2025 growth forecast to 0.3 percent3 hours ago