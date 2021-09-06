At least 30 dead in weekend DR Congo attack: UN, local sources

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bunia, DR Congo, Sept 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :At least 30 people were killed in a weekend attack in the restive northeast of the Democratic Republic of Congo, local and UN sources said on Monday.

The militants are suspected to have carried out the attack in the Ituri area on Saturday, they said.