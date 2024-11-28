Open Menu

At Least 30 Feared Dead After Uganda Landslides: Official

Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2024 | 01:10 PM

At least 30 feared dead after Uganda landslides: official

Kampala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) At least 30 people were feared dead after landslides in a village in eastern Uganda, a local official said Thursday, warning the toll could rise.

"We lost about 30 people," Bulambuli district commissioner Faheera Mpalanyi told AFP after landslides struck Masugu village, adding that six bodies, including that of a baby, had been recovered so far.

"Given the devastation and the size of the area affected and from what the affected families are telling us, several people are missing and probably buried in the debris," she said.

The Ugandan prime minister's office said as many as 20 homes were feared to have been swept away.

It issued a disaster alert, writing on X that: "Heavy rains on Wednesday in parts of Uganda have led to disaster situations in many areas".

The East African nation has been battered by heavy rains in recent days, with flooding in the northwest after a tributary of the Nile River burst its banks, causing emergency teams to be scrambled to rescue stranded motorists.

Related Topics

Dead Prime Minister Alert Uganda From Rains

Recent Stories

PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs ..

Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs, inflation

13 hours ago
 Surge in synthetic drugs in Afghanistan could thre ..

Surge in synthetic drugs in Afghanistan could threaten public health: UN

13 hours ago
 Spain govt defends flood response and offers new a ..

Spain govt defends flood response and offers new aid

13 hours ago
Spain factory explosion kills three, injures seven

Spain factory explosion kills three, injures seven

13 hours ago
 PTI agitation: Beekeeping suffers setback in Khybe ..

PTI agitation: Beekeeping suffers setback in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

13 hours ago
 PTI promoting politics of agitation, spreading cha ..

PTI promoting politics of agitation, spreading chaos through public meeting: Ran ..

13 hours ago
 Muqam slams PTI leaders for fleeing protests, aban ..

Muqam slams PTI leaders for fleeing protests, abandoning workers; terms PTI’s ..

13 hours ago
 Protests on significant occasions not a good tradi ..

Protests on significant occasions not a good tradition: Sharjeel Memon

13 hours ago
 New clashes in Mozambique as two reported killed

New clashes in Mozambique as two reported killed

13 hours ago

More Stories From World