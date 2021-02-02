At Least 30 Houses Destroyed by Wildfire in Western Australia - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) At least 30 houses have been destroyed as a result of a wildfire that hit the Perth Hills in Western Australia, City of Swan mayor Kevin Bailey told the ABC broadcaster.

According to him, the fire burned through more than 7,000 hectares (17,297 acres) of land and thousands of people were forced to leave their homes.

"It appears to be some significant property loss, we're just waiting for confirmation of the numbers but we're looking at somewhere in the vicinity of 30-plus homes possibly lost," Bailey said.

According to the broadcaster, the out-of-control wildfire is expected to destroy more property. The cause of the fire is still unknown.