At Least 30 Injured as Train Derails in Seoul - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2022) A train has jumped the rails in central Seoul, injuring at least 30 passengers on board, the Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday, citing the railway operator.

The incident took place at 8:55 p.m.

local time (11:55 GMT) on Sunday, when the train of South Korea's main operator, Korail, was arriving at the Yeongdeungpo station with 275 passengers on board, the news agency said.

As a result of the derailment, some 30 passengers were injured, Yonhap said.